NBEMS Delays NEET SS 2025, Issues Fresh Schedule; Check Complete Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Oct 2025
18:34 PM

Summary
As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be held on December 27 and 28, 2025, instead of the earlier tentative dates of November 7 and 8
The delay in the release of the application process had already raised concerns among aspirants about a possible postponement

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially postponed the NEET Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2025 examination. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be held on December 27 and 28, 2025, instead of the earlier tentative dates of November 7 and 8.

“This rescheduling has received necessary approvals from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW),” NBEMS officials confirmed in a statement issued today.

NEET SS is the national-level eligibility-cum-entrance test for admission to DM (Doctorate of Medicine) and MCh (Master of Chirurgiae) super specialty courses offered by medical institutions across India.

The delay in the release of the application process had already raised concerns among aspirants about a possible postponement. The NBEMS exam calendar released in August had initially listed November 7 and 8 as tentative dates for NEET SS 2025.

Additionally, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had recently extended the deadline for medical colleges to submit admission data for NEET SS 2024, citing continued delays stemming from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical aspirants had urged the authorities to ensure that this year’s admission process is completed on time to prevent another “zero academic year.”

The NEET SS 2025 exam will be held in two shifts:

  • Morning shift: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
  • Afternoon shift: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

NBEMS has informed that the official information bulletin detailing the eligibility criteria, application process, exam scheme, and other key guidelines will be published soon on the board’s website — natboard.edu.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the revised application schedule, and to begin their preparation accordingly, keeping the new exam dates in mind.

