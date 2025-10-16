Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today for Delhi Police and CAPF Posts- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Oct 2025
15:25 PM

File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the application window today for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Eligible candidates must complete their applications on the official website — ssc.gov.in — by 11 PM tonight.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,073 vacancies, including 142 Sub-Inspector (Executive) Male and 70 Female posts in Delhi Police, and 2,861 Sub-Inspector (General Duty) posts in CAPFs.

Following the closure of the application window, candidates will be allowed to make online fee payments until October 17, 2025, up to 11 PM. Additionally, the application correction window will remain open from October 26 to October 27, 2025, until 11 PM.

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

  • Sub-Inspector (Executive) – Delhi Police Male: 142 Female: 70
  • Male: 142
  • Female: 70
  • Sub-Inspector (GD) – CAPFs: 2,861

SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the Apply button
  3. Click on the link to apply for the recruitment drive
  4. Register yourself by enter the necessary details
  5. Fill in the application, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee
  6. Review and submit the application form
  7. Download the confirmation page
  8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs.100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Candidates are strongly advised to apply before the deadline and verify all details before submitting their forms, especially with the limited correction window later this month.

For detailed eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and selection process, candidates should refer to the official notification available on the SSC website.

Last updated on 16 Oct 2025
15:26 PM
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) SSC SI Delhi Police Answer Key Police recruitment
