NBEMS Issues Official Notice Regarding Postponement of NEET PG 2025- Fresh Dates Soon

Summary This is a decision followed up to the Supreme Court’s orders regarding the conduct of NEET PG in a single shift instead of two shifts Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025, which now stands postponed

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released an official notice regarding the postponement of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. This is a decision followed up to the Supreme Court’s orders regarding the conduct of NEET PG in a single shift instead of two shifts.

As per the official notice, NEET PG 2025 will take place in a single shift. Owing to the arrangement of more test centres for a single shift exam, fresh dates for NEET PG 2025 will be announced shortly. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025, which now stands postponed.

"We, accordingly, direct the respondents to make necessary arrangements for holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in one shift, duly ensuring that complete transparency is maintained and secure centres are identified and commissioned," read the official notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG 2025 is an examination for medical graduates in India aspiring to pursue postgraduate medical courses. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.