UPSC Releases Marks for NDA & NA (I) 2025 Exam at upsc.gov.in- Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of candidates who appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025. Aspirants can now check their written exam marks, SSB interview scores, and final marks on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The final result for the UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2025 examination was declared earlier on October 10, 2025, following the conduct of the written exam on April 13, 2025.

UPSC NDA & NA I Result 2025: Steps to Check Marks

Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in Click on the link titled “UPSC NDA & NA I Result 2025 – Marks” on the homepage A PDF document will open with candidate details and marks Download the file and take a printout for future reference

The marks list includes individual scores in the written examination, SSB (Services Selection Board) marks, and the final cumulative score.

UPSC has clarified that all listed candidates are currently under provisional candidature, pending submission of essential documents. These include proof of date of birth, educational qualifications, and any other certificates claimed during application.

Candidates are required to submit the necessary documents directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army) at the following address:

West Block No. III, Wing–I, R.K. Puram, New Delhi - 110066

Candidates who have not already done so are advised to complete this step at the earliest, as failing to do so may affect the final confirmation of their candidature.

The NDA & NA examination remains one of the most prestigious entry routes into the Indian Armed Forces, and this announcement concludes a crucial stage of the 2025 recruitment cycle.