Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu TRB Announces Exam Dates for TNTET Special Eligibility Test 2026; Read Latest Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Oct 2025
15:53 PM

File Image

Summary
Interested candidates can check the schedule on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in
The official notification regarding the special eligibility test is expected to be released in the last week of November 2025

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu has released the exam dates for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2026 – Special Eligibility Test. Interested candidates can check the schedule on the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

According to the official update, the TNTET 2026 Special Eligibility Test will be conducted over two days. Paper I is scheduled for January 24, 2026, and Paper II will be held on January 25, 2026. The official notification regarding the special eligibility test is expected to be released in the last week of November 2025.

TNTET 2026: Exam Schedule

  • Paper I: January 24, 2026
  • Paper II: January 25, 2026

Candidates aspiring to appear for the exam will need to register online once the application window opens. The TRB will activate the special eligibility test registration link on its website upon release of the official notification.

TNTET 2026 Special Eligibility Test: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website: trb.tn.gov.in
  2. Click on the TNTET 2026 Special Eligibility Test registration link
  3. Enter the required registration details
  4. Fill out the application form
  5. Pay the application fee online
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  7. Take a printout for future reference

In a related development, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) will now be conducted three times a year, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive. The move comes as part of efforts to ensure that TET remains mandatory for all teachers to continue in service, enhancing accountability and teaching standards in the state's education system.

The TNTET is a crucial qualifying exam for those seeking teaching positions in government schools across Tamil Nadu. The introduction of the Special Eligibility Test and the increased frequency of TET reflect the state’s renewed focus on educational reform and teacher quality enhancement.

Last updated on 15 Oct 2025
15:57 PM
Tamil Nadu TNTET Tamil Nadu government Exam dates
