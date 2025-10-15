CBSE Opens Correction Window for LOC Data; Last Date to Make Changes is October 27

Summary Schools, parents, and students can now make necessary corrections through the official website, cbse.gov.in In its official notice, CBSE emphasized that this is a crucial opportunity for schools and parents to ensure that all student data submitted in the LOC is accurate, as no further corrections will be permitted after the deadline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the correction window for List of Candidates (LOC) data for Classes 10 and 12. Schools, parents, and students can now make necessary corrections through the official website, cbse.gov.in. The correction window will remain open until October 27, 2025.

In its official notice, CBSE emphasized that this is a crucial opportunity for schools and parents to ensure that all student data submitted in the LOC is accurate, as no further corrections will be permitted after the deadline.

The Board has allowed corrections in key particulars, including:

Candidate’s name

Parents’ names

Date of birth

Subjects opted

CBSE reiterated that accurate information is essential for the smooth conduct of the board examinations and to avoid issues during the issuance of admit cards, mark sheets, or other official documents.

The Board has urged parents to carefully verify the following details for their child:

Correct spelling and full form of the student’s name, as well as mother's and father's names Ensure full names are used instead of short forms (e.g., "Rajesh Kumar" instead of "R. Kumar") A surname is included, especially for students planning to study abroad, as it's a requirement in many countries The date of birth matches official documents and is accurate If a passport has been issued, ensure the LOC details match the passport Subjects selected for both Class X and XII are correct, as no changes will be allowed after October 27 Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the parents to ensure that all data is accurate before submission

CBSE added that this correction window is part of its ongoing commitment to ensure transparency and minimize errors in the board exam process. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held in early 2026, and accurate LOC data is critical for proper registration and result processing.