APSC JE (Civil) Exam Results 2025 Declared at apsc.nic.in; Document Verification From October 27

Summary Candidates who appeared for the screening test can now check their results on the official APSC website — apsc.nic.in The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil)

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment examination 2025, conducted under the joint cadre of the Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) and the Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D]. Candidates who appeared for the screening test can now check their results on the official APSC website — apsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 650 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil). As per the official notification, candidates who have qualified in the screening test held on July 20, 2025, have been shortlisted for document verification.

The verification process is scheduled to be held at the APSC office in Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati, on October 27, 29, 30, and 31, and November 1, 2025. Shortlisted candidates are instructed to report by 10 AM on their respective dates along with all required original documents and certificates for verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

APSC JE Results 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official APSC website at apsc.nic.in Click on the link titled “APSC JE (Civil) Result 2025” on the homepage A PDF file containing the list of shortlisted candidates will open Search for your roll number in the list Download and print the PDF for future reference

APSC JE Results 2025: Direct Link

Candidates are advised to read the detailed instructions in the official result notification and prepare the necessary documents for verification. Failing to attend the verification or submit valid documents may lead to disqualification from the recruitment process.

The APSC JE recruitment is a significant opportunity for engineering graduates seeking a stable career in the state government sector, especially in the infrastructure development departments of Assam.