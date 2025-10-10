Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

FMGE Results of 11 Candidates Cancelled Over ‘Unfair Means’ - NBEMS Issues Advisory

Posted on 10 Oct 2025
10:17 AM

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has cancelled the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) results of 11 candidates across five exam sessions between 2021 and 2025.

According to the official notice, the FMGE June 2025 results of two candidates have been annulled. Additionally, five students from December 2024, two from June 2023, and one each from June 2022 and June 2021 have been disqualified for using unfair means in the examination.

NBEMS has also clarified that the scorecards issued to these candidates are now invalid, and any use of these for employment, registration, counselling, or admissions will be treated as unlawful.

NBEMS disclaims any responsibility/liability, whatsoever, arising due to employment, admission to higher education, enrolment/registration based on the result of FMGE which has been cancelled,” the notice stated.

Steps to Check FMGE List of Debarred Candidates

  • Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the ‘Examination’ tab and select ‘FMGE’.
  • Go to the ‘Result’ section and click on ‘Cancellation of Result for FMGE’.
  • The PDF list of cancelled FMGE candidates will appear on the screen

The FMGE cancelled result list PDF includes details such as roll numbers, names, result status, appeared session, and reasons for disqualification.

The NBEMS has urged all medical councils, universities, and authorities to verify the list of debarred candidates before granting any form of admission, registration, or employment to ensure fairness and transparency in the medical education process.

Check the full list here.

Last updated on 10 Oct 2025
10:19 AM
