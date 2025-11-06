NEET SS 2025 Registration Begins - NBEMS Releases Bulletin, Schedule & Demo Test Details

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the NEET SS 2025 registration process. Eligible candidates can apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) through the official website - natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the NEET SS 2025 registration process for candidates aspiring to pursue super specialty medical courses. Eligible candidates can apply for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) through the official website - natboard.edu.in - till November 25, 2025.

According to the official notification, the NEET SS 2025 exam will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, in two shifts. The admit card will be released on December 22, and the information bulletin has been published on the NBEMS website for reference. Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹3,500 to complete the registration.

NBEMS will also provide a demo test link from December 12 onwards to help candidates familiarize themselves with the computer-based test (CBT) format. The exam will consist of 150 questions, to be completed in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

As per the official schedule, the edit window for payment-successful applications will remain open from November 28 to 30, while the selective image correction window will be available from December 12 to 14.

Earlier, NBEMS revised the NEET SS 2025 exam dates twice - initially planned for November 6 and 7, the exam will now be held in late December.

The NEET SS exam serves as a gateway for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and other super specialty medical courses across India. The results are expected to be declared by January 28, 2026.

Find the direct registration link here.