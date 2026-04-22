NBEMS Announces NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Date; Official Update on X

Summary Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official portal neet.nta.nic.in Earlier, the NTA had already issued exam city intimation slips for NEET UG candidates, with the agency stating that 99.2% of aspirants were allotted their first-choice city

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the NEET UG Admit Card 2026 will be released on April 26, as per an update shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the agency had already issued exam city intimation slips, informing candidates about the location of their allotted test centres. According to NTA, 99.2% of candidates were assigned their first-choice city, ensuring minimal inconvenience for aspirants.

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3 (Sunday) in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in offline mode (pen-and-paper) across various centres in the country.

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In an advisory, the agency has encouraged candidates to stay calm, take care of their health, and prepare well in the final days leading up to the exam.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Go to the “Candidate Activity” section Click on the NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Card link Enter your login credentials and submit View the admit card displayed on the screen Verify details such as name, roll number, photograph, and exam centre Download the admit card and take multiple printouts

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as digital versions will not be accepted.