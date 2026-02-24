Kerala K-MAT 2026 Answer Key Out: Till When Can Session 1 Objections be Submitted?

Summary CEE Kerala has published the provisional answer key for KMAT (Kerala Management Aptitude Test) 2026 Session 1. Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official CEE Kerala portal and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala) has published the provisional answer key for KMAT (Kerala Management Aptitude Test) 2026 Session 1, conducted on February 22, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official CEE Kerala portal and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline.

According to the notification, the objection window will remain open until 11 AM on February 26, 2026. The provisional key contains the official responses to the questions asked in the examination and enables candidates to calculate their likely scores ahead of the release of the final answer key and results.

Objection Process

Alongside the publication of the provisional answer key, CEE Kerala has activated the facility for candidates to challenge discrepancies. Candidates who find any answer incorrect may submit objections online by logging into the official portal using their registration credentials. They are required to follow the prescribed procedure and provide valid supporting references while filing objections. They will be required to pay ₹200 per question, and no submitted objections will be entertained without the requisite fee.

The last date and time to submit challenges is February 26, 2026, by 11 AM. After the objection window closes, the examination authority will review all valid representations received from candidates. If any objections are found to be correct, necessary revisions will be made before publishing the final answer key.

The results of the KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 1 will be prepared based on the revised final answer key.

How to Estimate Scores Using the KMAT Answer Key?

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to estimate their tentative scores before the official results are declared. To do so, they should compare their marked responses with the answers provided in the key. Marks should be awarded for each correct response as per the official KMAT marking scheme. If negative marking applies, candidates must deduct marks for incorrect answers accordingly. By calculating the total after adding and deducting marks as per the rules, aspirants can arrive at an estimated score.

CEE Kerala has advised candidates to carefully review the provisional answer key and submit objections, if any, within the specified timeline, as no representations will be accepted after the deadline.