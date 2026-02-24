KMAT 2026

Kerala K-MAT 2026 Answer Key Out: Till When Can Session 1 Objections be Submitted?

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
11:39 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
CEE Kerala has published the provisional answer key for KMAT (Kerala Management Aptitude Test) 2026 Session 1.
Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official CEE Kerala portal and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Kerala (CEE Kerala) has published the provisional answer key for KMAT (Kerala Management Aptitude Test) 2026 Session 1, conducted on February 22, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance examination can now download the answer key from the official CEE Kerala portal and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline.

According to the notification, the objection window will remain open until 11 AM on February 26, 2026. The provisional key contains the official responses to the questions asked in the examination and enables candidates to calculate their likely scores ahead of the release of the final answer key and results.

Objection Process

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the publication of the provisional answer key, CEE Kerala has activated the facility for candidates to challenge discrepancies. Candidates who find any answer incorrect may submit objections online by logging into the official portal using their registration credentials. They are required to follow the prescribed procedure and provide valid supporting references while filing objections. They will be required to pay ₹200 per question, and no submitted objections will be entertained without the requisite fee.

The last date and time to submit challenges is February 26, 2026, by 11 AM. After the objection window closes, the examination authority will review all valid representations received from candidates. If any objections are found to be correct, necessary revisions will be made before publishing the final answer key.

The results of the KMAT Kerala 2026 Session 1 will be prepared based on the revised final answer key.

How to Estimate Scores Using the KMAT Answer Key?

Candidates can use the provisional answer key to estimate their tentative scores before the official results are declared. To do so, they should compare their marked responses with the answers provided in the key. Marks should be awarded for each correct response as per the official KMAT marking scheme. If negative marking applies, candidates must deduct marks for incorrect answers accordingly. By calculating the total after adding and deducting marks as per the rules, aspirants can arrive at an estimated score.

CEE Kerala has advised candidates to carefully review the provisional answer key and submit objections, if any, within the specified timeline, as no representations will be accepted after the deadline.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2026
11:41 AM
KMAT 2026 Kerala Management Aptitude Test Answer Key
Similar stories
KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Fee Payment Window Reopens - Check Link and All Updates by CEE Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

APOSS Issues AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026; Check Admit Card Details H. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS to Release GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip Today at natboard.edu.in; Exam on March 7

Bihar Board

Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Announces Class 12 Evaluation Dates; Teachers’ Letters . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Fee Payment Window Reopens - Check Link and All Updates by CEE Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

APOSS Issues AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026; Check Admit Card Details H. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS to Release GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip Today at natboard.edu.in; Exam on March 7

Bihar Board

Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Announces Class 12 Evaluation Dates; Teachers’ Letters . . .

Watch out: The student union office on the University of Texas at Austin campus
US Universities

Out of syllabus

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS Inter Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: TGBIE Revises Reporting Time for 1st, 2nd Year Ex. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality