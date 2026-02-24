Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Announces Class 12 Evaluation Dates; Teachers’ Letters Issued

Summary In preparation for the evaluation work and other confidential assignments, BSEB has updated the subject-wise list of teachers from recognised educational institutions on its official websites The list includes selected co-examiners appointed according to subject requirements.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will commence the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets for the 2026 board examinations from February 27. The assessment process will continue until March 10, as per the official schedule released by the board.

In preparation for the evaluation work and other confidential assignments, the board has updated the subject-wise list of teachers from recognised educational institutions on its official websites, biharboardonline.com and letter12.biharboardonline. The list includes selected co-examiners appointed according to subject requirements.

The board has uploaded the appointment letters of subject-wise co-examiners on its website. Additionally, hard copies of these appointment letters were dispatched to district education officers’ offices between February 22 and 23 after being packed school-wise.

Teachers can download their appointment letters by visiting the official website and clicking on the “Inter Letter Exam 2026” link. They are required to enter the Class 12 school or college code to access the document.

BSEB has instructed all district education officers to ensure that the appointment letters are received by the heads of Class 12 schools or colleges, or their authorised representatives, and distributed to the concerned teachers without delay.

The Bihar Board conducted the Class 12 examinations from February 2 to February 13, 2026. The exams were held in two shifts - the morning session from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and the afternoon session from 1.45 PM to 5 PM.

The Bihar Board Class 12 results for 2026, along with the toppers’ list, will be announced after the completion of the answer sheet evaluation process.

Evaluation Guidelines for Teachers

The board has issued detailed guidelines for the smooth conduct of the evaluation work. Heads of Class 12 schools have been directed to collect the appointment letters from the district education officer’s office, either personally or through a duly authorised representative, and ensure that the concerned teachers are relieved to participate in the evaluation process.

At the evaluation centres, the posting of marks from answer sheets onto the Award Sheet and Marks Foil will be carried out by Marks Posting Personnel (MPP). These MPPs are selected centre-wise from the list provided by the district education officer’s office, based on requirement. Their appointment letters have also been uploaded on the board’s website.

The board has cautioned that strict action will be taken against any MPP who fails to report to the assigned evaluation centre without valid reason. Such action will be initiated under the relevant provisions of the Bihar School Examination Board Act, 1981, after seeking an explanation from the concerned individual.

BSEB has urged all education officials and teachers to extend full cooperation to ensure a fair and high-quality evaluation of answer sheets, enabling timely declaration of results.