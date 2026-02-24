Andhra Pradesh
APOSS Issues AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026; Check Admit Card Details Here
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
13:13 PM
The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website — apopenschool.ap.gov.in.
The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the exam.
APOSS Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies to the authorities immediately.