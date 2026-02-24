APOSS Issues AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026; Check Admit Card Details Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website — apopenschool.ap.gov.in Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies to the authorities immediately

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released the AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website — apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the exam.

APOSS Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Click on the link for AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026 available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials (such as roll number or admission number). Click on Submit. Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the hall ticket and report any discrepancies to the authorities immediately.