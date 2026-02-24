NBEMS
NBEMS to Release GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip Today at natboard.edu.in; Exam on March 7
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
12:58 PM
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the GPAT 2026 exam city slip today, February 24, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) can download the exam city slip from the official website at natboard.edu.in once it is made available.
The GPAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 7, 2026. The test will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of multiple-choice questions.
GPAT Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to Download
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their exam city slip:
Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the exam city slip and retain a hard copy for use on exam day.