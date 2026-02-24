NBEMS

NBEMS to Release GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip Today at natboard.edu.in; Exam on March 7

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
12:58 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the GPAT 2026 exam city slip today, February 24, 2026. Candidates appearing for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) can download the exam city slip from the official website at natboard.edu.in once it is made available.

The GPAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 7, 2026. The test will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of multiple-choice questions.

GPAT Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their exam city slip:

  1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.
  2. Click on the link for GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.
  4. Click on Submit.
  5. Your exam city slip will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the exam city slip and retain a hard copy for use on exam day.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2026
12:59 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) GPAT 2026
