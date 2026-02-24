KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Fee Payment Window Reopens - Check Link and All Updates by CEE Kerala

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2026
13:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
CEE Kerala has issued a fresh notification providing another opportunity to candidates who successfully submitted their KEAM 2026 applications but were unable to complete the registration fee payment.
The facility is available on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has issued a fresh notification providing another opportunity to candidates who successfully submitted their KEAM 2026 applications but were unable to complete the registration fee payment. Eligible applicants can now pay the pending KEAM 2026 registration fee online on or before February 25, 2026, by 5 PM.

The facility is available on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. To complete the payment process, candidates must log in using their application number, password and access code. Authorities have clarified that no further extension of the deadline is expected, and applicants are advised to complete the payment within the stipulated timeframe to avoid disqualification.

The online fee payment window is open exclusively to candidates who have already submitted their KEAM 2026 application form but could not pay the application fee earlier. Only those applicants who completed the application submission process successfully are eligible to use this facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration Fee Structure

For candidates applying for Engineering only and BPharm, the application fee is ₹925 for the General category and ₹400 for SC candidates, while ST candidates are exempted from payment. For Agriculture and Medical & Allied applicants, the fee is ₹650 for General candidates and ₹260 for SC candidates, with ST candidates again exempt from paying any fee.

Exam Dates

The KEAM 2026 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 13 to April 25, 2026. Among these dates, April 13, 16, 24, and 25 have been designated as buffer days.

In addition to reopening the fee payment window, the authorities have also announced that candidates will be given a separate opportunity to rectify defects in the documents uploaded during the application process. The KEAM 2026 application correction facility for document-related issues will be made available later, and detailed instructions will be notified separately.

Applicants must complete the fee payment process within the deadline and stay updated with official notifications regarding further steps in the KEAM 2026 admission process.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2026
13:15 PM
KEAM 2026 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Application Fee
Similar stories
Andhra Pradesh

APOSS Issues AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026; Check Admit Card Details H. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS to Release GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip Today at natboard.edu.in; Exam on March 7

Bihar Board

Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Announces Class 12 Evaluation Dates; Teachers’ Letters . . .

KMAT 2026

Kerala K-MAT 2026 Answer Key Out: Till When Can Session 1 Objections be Submitted?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Andhra Pradesh

APOSS Issues AP Intermediate Open School Hall Ticket 2026; Check Admit Card Details H. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS to Release GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip Today at natboard.edu.in; Exam on March 7

Bihar Board

Bihar Board Exam 2026: BSEB Announces Class 12 Evaluation Dates; Teachers’ Letters . . .

KMAT 2026

Kerala K-MAT 2026 Answer Key Out: Till When Can Session 1 Objections be Submitted?

Watch out: The student union office on the University of Texas at Austin campus
US Universities

Out of syllabus

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

TS Inter Exam 2026 Begins Tomorrow: TGBIE Revises Reporting Time for 1st, 2nd Year Ex. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality