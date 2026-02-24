KEAM 2026 Fee Payment Window Reopens - Check Link and All Updates by CEE Kerala

Summary CEE Kerala has issued a fresh notification providing another opportunity to candidates who successfully submitted their KEAM 2026 applications but were unable to complete the registration fee payment. The facility is available on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has issued a fresh notification providing another opportunity to candidates who successfully submitted their KEAM 2026 applications but were unable to complete the registration fee payment. Eligible applicants can now pay the pending KEAM 2026 registration fee online on or before February 25, 2026, by 5 PM.

The facility is available on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. To complete the payment process, candidates must log in using their application number, password and access code. Authorities have clarified that no further extension of the deadline is expected, and applicants are advised to complete the payment within the stipulated timeframe to avoid disqualification.

The online fee payment window is open exclusively to candidates who have already submitted their KEAM 2026 application form but could not pay the application fee earlier. Only those applicants who completed the application submission process successfully are eligible to use this facility.

Registration Fee Structure

For candidates applying for Engineering only and BPharm, the application fee is ₹925 for the General category and ₹400 for SC candidates, while ST candidates are exempted from payment. For Agriculture and Medical & Allied applicants, the fee is ₹650 for General candidates and ₹260 for SC candidates, with ST candidates again exempt from paying any fee.

Exam Dates

The KEAM 2026 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 13 to April 25, 2026. Among these dates, April 13, 16, 24, and 25 have been designated as buffer days.

In addition to reopening the fee payment window, the authorities have also announced that candidates will be given a separate opportunity to rectify defects in the documents uploaded during the application process. The KEAM 2026 application correction facility for document-related issues will be made available later, and detailed instructions will be notified separately.

Applicants must complete the fee payment process within the deadline and stay updated with official notifications regarding further steps in the KEAM 2026 admission process.

Find the direct link here.