NIOS

NIOS Date Sheet 2026 Announced; Few States See Changes in Schedule Due to Elections, Holidays

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
11:19 AM

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Summary
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the date sheet for the Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) public examinations for April 2026.
Students can access and download the detailed date sheet from the official website, nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the date sheet for the Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) public examinations for April 2026. As per the official schedule, the theory examinations will commence on April 10 and will be conducted at designated centres across the country.

According to the timetable, the examinations will conclude on May 6, 2026. Students can access and download the detailed date sheet from the official website, nios.ac.in, to check subject-wise exam dates and plan their preparation accordingly.

The exams will generally be held in the afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. However, NIOS has indicated that certain papers may conclude earlier at 4.30 PM, depending on the subject and duration of the examination.

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Prior to the commencement of the exams, NIOS will release the hall tickets for registered students. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards through the student login on the official portal, sdmis.nios.ac.in. The hall ticket will be a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre.

The board has also informed that minor changes have been made to the exam schedule in certain states, including Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. These adjustments have been necessitated due to factors such as assembly elections, overlapping competitive examinations, and state holidays.

Regarding the result timeline, NIOS has stated that the results for the April 2026 public examinations are expected to be declared within seven weeks from the conclusion of the last exam. Students have been advised to regularly check the official website for updates, as no individual queries regarding the exact result date will be entertained.

Find the detailed schedule here.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
11:25 AM
NIOS National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exam schedule theory exams
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