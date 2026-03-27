NIOS Result

NIOS ODE Result 2026 Declared for Jan Exams: Secondary, Senior Scores and Pass % Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Mar 2026
09:18 AM

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Summary
NIOS has declared the results of the Secondary and Senior Secondary On-Demand Examinations (ODE) conducted between January 16 and January 31, 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their results online through the official portal, results.nios.ac.in.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the results of the Secondary and Senior Secondary On-Demand Examinations (ODE) conducted between January 16 and January 31, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access their results online through the official portal, results.nios.ac.in.

According to official data, a total of 2,373 learners registered for the Secondary course, out of which 1,777 appeared for the examination and 982 were successfully certified, resulting in a pass percentage of 55.26%. In the Senior Secondary category, 6,338 learners registered, 3,927 appeared, and 2,373 qualified, recording an overall pass percentage of 60.43%.

The gender-wise performance showed marginal variation. In the Secondary course, female learners recorded a pass percentage of 54.29%, while male learners achieved 55.77%. For the Senior Secondary course, the certification rate stood nearly equal, with 60.43% for female learners and 60.44% for male learners.

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NIOS has also informed that mark statements, certificates, and migration-cum-transfer certificates for certified candidates are being dispatched to respective regional centres for distribution. Candidates who identify discrepancies in their results can report the same to their regional centres within 30 days from the date of result declaration.

Students seeking re-evaluation or rechecking of their results can apply online from March 27 onwards. The application window will remain open for 15 days. Candidates can opt for rechecking by paying a fee of ₹400 per subject, while re-evaluation—available only for Class 12 students—costs ₹1,200 per subject. An additional ₹50 will be charged as an online processing fee.

To check their results, candidates need to visit the official NIOS results portal, select the relevant ODE result link, and enter their enrolment number along with the captcha code. The result will then be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved for future reference.

For rechecking or re-evaluation, applicants must log in to the same portal, select the appropriate option, review their details, and submit the application form after verifying the information. Students are advised to keep a copy of the submitted form for record purposes and track further updates through official channels.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 27 Mar 2026
09:19 AM
NIOS Result National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Result
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