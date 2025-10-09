MAHA TET

MAHA TET 2025 Registration Ends Today - Steps, Exam Date and Admit Card Update

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Oct 2025
File Image

Summary
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, will close the MAHA TET 2025 registration window today, October 9, 2025.
Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms are advised to complete the process immediately through the official website — mahatet.in.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, will close the MAHA TET 2025 registration window today, October 9, 2025. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 are advised to complete the process immediately through the official website — mahatet.in.

The registration deadline, which was originally set for October 3, 2025, was extended until October 9 due to heavy rainfall and floods across several districts in Maharashtra. No further extension is expected after today, and incomplete applications will not be accepted under any circumstances.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website — mahatet.in.
  • Click on the ‘New Registration’ link.
  • Fill out and submit the MAHA TET registration form.
  • Log in using your registered credentials.
  • Complete the application form with accurate details.
  • Upload scanned images of your photograph and signature.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The MSCE has advised candidates to double-check all entered details before submission and retain a copy of the confirmation slip. The admit card for MAHA TET 2025 will be released closer to the examination date.

The Maharashtra TET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 23, 2025, for candidates aspiring to qualify as teachers in primary and upper primary schools across the state.

