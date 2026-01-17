MAHA TET Result 2025 Released at mahatet.in: Download Link and Objection Submission Details

Summary The Maharashtra State Examination Council has officially declared the MAHA TET 2025 interim result. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test can now access their results online through the candidate login.

The Maharashtra State Examination Council has officially declared the MAHA TET 2025 interim result on its designated portal, mahatet.in. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test can now access their results online through the candidate login.

The MAHA TET 2025 examination was conducted on November 23, 2025, in two separate papers. Paper 1 was held for aspirants seeking teaching positions in Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was conducted for candidates aiming to teach Classes 1 to 8, covering both primary and upper primary levels.

Along with the declaration of the interim result, the examination authority has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to raise concerns regarding their marks. The objection submission process commenced on January 16, 2026, and will remain open until January 21, 2026. Candidates are required to submit their objections strictly through the online mode available in their login on the official website. Applications submitted through any other means will not be accepted.

To check the MAHA TET 2025 result, candidates need to visit the official website and log in using their registered credentials. After accessing the result link, the result PDF will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded for future reference. The result document contains important details such as candidate information, examination name, paper and subject details, marks obtained in each subject, overall score, and qualifying status.

Prior to the result announcement, MSCE had released the MAHA TET answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can access the answer keys by clicking on the “Answer Key” tab on the homepage and selecting the relevant paper link. The answer key PDFs can be viewed online and downloaded for reference.

Candidates who have appeared for either or both papers are advised to carefully review their results. In case of any discrepancy or the need for mark verification, objections must be raised within the stipulated period through the official portal. Regular updates and further instructions will be available on the MAHA TET website.

Find the direct download link here.