XAT 2026 Results Out at xatonline.in: Scorecard Download Link and Cutoff Details

Posted on 16 Jan 2026
13:50 PM

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has officially announced the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 results today, January 16, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the national-level management entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, xatonline.in, using their login credentials.

According to XLRI, candidates who meet the prescribed XAT 2026 cut-off scores will be shortlisted for the next stages of the admission process. Shortlisted aspirants will be required to participate in Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds conducted by participating management institutes. Final admission decisions will be based on multiple parameters, including XAT scores, performance in GD and interview rounds, work experience, academic record, and extracurricular achievements.

How to Download XAT 2026 Scorecard?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their XAT 2026 result:

  • Visit the official website at xatonline.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link marked ‘XAT 2026 Scorecard’.
  • A new login page will appear on the screen. Enter the XAT ID and password to log in.
  • Once logged in, candidates can view their results.
  • Download the scorecard, and take a printout for future reference.

The XAT 2026 examination was conducted on January 4, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode by XLRI Jamshedpur at designated centres across the country. Candidates can access their results using their XAT ID and date of birth or password, as specified during registration.

The XAT 2026 scorecard contains important details such as the candidate’s overall score and percentile, section-wise scores and percentiles, total marks obtained, and other personal information. These scores will be used by XLRI and other participating institutes for shortlisting candidates.

Management institutes accepting XAT scores will announce their individual cut-off marks separately on their respective official websites. Candidates are advised to regularly check official portals for updates regarding cut-offs, GD-PI schedules, and further admission-related announcements.

Find the direct scorecard download link here.

