WBPRB

WBP SI Result 2025 Declared for Prelims; PMT and PET Admit Card OUT Now

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Nov 2025
09:54 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the WBP Sub-Inspector (SI) result for the preliminary examination conducted for recruitment to Sub-Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) posts.
The Board has also released the admit card for PMT/PET on its official website today, November 10, 2025.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the WBP Sub-Inspector (SI) result for the preliminary examination conducted for recruitment to Sub-Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) posts. The WBP SI Prelims exam was held on October 12, 2025, and the results have been made available on the official websites - prb.wb.gov.in and wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results by logging into their account using their application number and date of birth. The result can also be downloaded directly from the official portal by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website at prb.wb.gov.in.
  • Click on the “Recruitment” tab.
  • Select “Result for the post of Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police 2024”.
  • Enter Application SI No., Date of Birth, and select the district/state.
  • Submit and download the result for future reference.
WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Out at wbpolice.gov.in - Download Link and Exam Details
WBP Constable Admit Card 2025 Out at wbpolice.gov.in - Download Link and Exam Details

Candidates shortlisted in the prelims will now proceed to the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), scheduled to commence on November 17, 2025. The Board has released the admit card for PMT/PET on its official website today, November 10, 2025.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena,” the official notice informed.

Those who qualify in the physical tests will appear for the written exam. Qualified candidates from the mains exam will face a personality test to evaluate their suitability for police service.

The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ performance in the mains and personality tests.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the Mains exam schedule, admit card release, and further selection rounds.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 10 Nov 2025
09:55 AM
WBPRB West Bengal Police Recruitment Board West Bengal Police Recruitment Result Admit Card
