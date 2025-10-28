MP SET 2025 Registration for Assistant Professor Posts Begins - Key Dates and Exam Pattern

Summary The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the application process for the MP State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025. Eligible candidates can register and submit their applications online through the official website - mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the application process for the MP State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025 for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professors in higher education institutions across the state. Eligible candidates can register and submit their applications online through the official website - mppsc.mp.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for MP SET 2025 is November 20, 2025. Applicants will also be allowed to edit or correct their application forms between October 30 and November 22, 2025, by paying a correction fee of ₹50 per modification. The MP SET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2026.

The application fee for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC – non-creamy layer), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories is ₹250, while general category candidates are required to pay ₹500 as the registration fee.

The MP SET 2025 is a state-level competitive examination conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor positions in various colleges and universities in Madhya Pradesh. The test will comprise two papers with 150 objective-type questions carrying a total of 300 marks.

Paper 1 will focus on general awareness, teaching aptitude, and research aptitude, whereas Paper 2 will be subject-specific, covering 31 disciplines. Each correct answer will carry two marks, and no negative marking will be applied for incorrect responses.