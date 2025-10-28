AIBE XX

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Closes Today - Check Application Guidelines and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
Summary
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 registration process today, October 28, 2025.
The AIBE 20 (XX) examination is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 registration process today, October 28, 2025, on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. The registration window is set to end amid reports of technical glitches and server errors that have left several candidates unable to complete their applications.

The AIBE 20 (XX) examination is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, in offline mode across multiple exam centres nationwide. The admit cards for the registered candidates will be issued on November 15, 2025.

Application Steps

  • Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Click on the ‘Registration link AIBE XX’ option on the homepage.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Login and complete the application form.
  • Upload necessary documents.
  • Pay the required application fee and submit.
  • Review and download the same for future reference.

Applicants are required to upload essential documents during registration, including a passport-size photograph, signature image, self-attested enrollment certificate, photo ID proof, category certificate (if applicable), and LLB degree or final year mark sheets.

The All India Bar Examination is conducted by the BCI for law graduates and final-year students of 3-year and 5-year LLB programmes. It serves as a mandatory qualification exam for those aspiring to practice law in India. Upon successfully clearing the AIBE, candidates receive a Certificate of Practice (CoP), officially authorizing them to practice as advocates in courts across the country.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration before the portal closes today and ensure all documents are uploaded correctly to avoid disqualification.

