MP Board 2026: MPBSE Second Exam Dates Announced for Class 10, 12 Following Result

Summary The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 second board examination dates. The second examination system has been introduced in line with the National Education Policy 2020, replacing the earlier supplementary examination format.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 second board examinations for 2026 will commence from May 7. The Class 10 exams will be conducted between May 7 and May 19, while Class 12 exams will continue until May 25. All examinations will be held from 9 AM to Noon at designated centres across the state.

The second examination system has been introduced in line with the National Education Policy 2020, replacing the earlier supplementary examination format. This new system provides students with an opportunity to either clear failed subjects or improve their marks in subjects they have already passed.

Students who wish to appear for the second exams must complete the online application process through the official MPBSE website. Candidates are required to enter details such as their roll number and subject choices and pay the prescribed examination fee. While students must select subjects in which they have failed, opting for subjects already passed remains optional.

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The board has specified that the marksheets issued after the second examination will follow the same format as the main board examination marksheets and will be considered equally valid for all academic and official purposes.

Candidates must submit their application forms within seven days of the declaration of the main examination results, which were announced on April 15, 2026, for both Class 10 and Class 12.

According to the result statistics, Class 12 girls recorded a higher pass percentage of 79.41%, compared to 72.39% among boys. In the commerce stream, Khushi Rai and Chandni Vishwakarma emerged as toppers with 494 marks. For Class 10, the overall pass percentage stood at 73.42%, with Pratibha Singh Solanki from Panna district securing the top rank with 499 marks.