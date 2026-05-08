Maharashtra government

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Shortly; Over 16 Lakh Students Await Class 10 Scorecards

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2026
11:06 AM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their scorecards through the official website, mahahsscboard.in
The Maharashtra SSC examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 20 and March 18 for theory papers, while practical and viva examinations were held earlier from February 2 to February 18 across the state

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 today, May 8, at 11:30 am. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their scorecards through the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

To access the results, candidates will have to enter their roll or seat number along with their mother’s first name on the result portal.

The Maharashtra SSC examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 20 and March 18 for theory papers, while practical and viva examinations were held earlier from February 2 to February 18 across the state.

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According to the official notification issued by the board, divisional board committees will conduct meetings at 11:15 am prior to the declaration of results. Detailed statistics related to the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance and toppers are also expected to be released alongside the results.

The board further informed that students seeking verification of marks or photocopies of answer sheets will be allowed to apply within 15 days from the online declaration of the result.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to access their Class 10 results online:

  • Visit the official results website such as mahresult.nic.in
  • Click on the link for “Maharashtra SSC Result 2026”
  • Enter the seat number or roll number along with the mother’s first name
  • Submit the details
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and print the marksheet for future reference

More than a lakh students across Maharashtra are awaiting the SSC results, which will determine admissions to higher secondary courses in schools and junior colleges across the state.

Last updated on 08 May 2026
11:31 AM
Maharashtra government class 10 exams Maharashtra
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