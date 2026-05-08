Maha SSC Class 10 Result 2026 Out; Pass Percentage Stands at 92.09%, Konkan Division Tops Among All

Summary Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards online using their roll or seat number along with their mother’s first name This year, the overall pass percentage in the Maharashtra SSC examinations stood at 90.75 per cent

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) Result 2026 on its official website, mahahsscboard.in. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards online using their roll or seat number along with their mother’s first name.

This year, the overall pass percentage in the Maharashtra SSC examinations stood at 90.75 per cent.

According to official data released by the board, a total of 16,00,164 students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC board examinations 2026, out of which 14,54,246 students successfully qualified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra board has activated the SSC result link on its official portal. Students can download their Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 through the websites mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. The digital marksheet is also available through DigiLocker.

The Class 10 board examinations were conducted earlier this year across various centres in the state.

The board has further informed that students who wish to apply for verification of marks or obtain photocopies of answer sheets will be allowed to submit applications within 15 days from the online declaration of results.

Maha SSC Result 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official website — mahahsscboard.in

Click on the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link

Enter roll number or seat number and mother’s first name

Submit the details

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking the results online to avoid login errors or delays due to heavy website traffic.