Tripura Board Declares Class 10th, 12th Result 2026; HS Pass Percentage Stands at 79.33%

Summary Candidates can check their results through the official portals — tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.in — using their hall ticket number Apart from the official websites, the TBSE Result 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 will also be available on tripura.nic.in, tsu.trp.nic.in, and through DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declares the Tripura Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 today, May 8, on its official websites. Students who appeared for the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations will be able to access their marksheets from 12 noon onwards.

Candidates can check their results through the official portals — tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.in — using their hall ticket number.

Apart from the official websites, the TBSE Result 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 will also be available on tripura.nic.in, tsu.trp.nic.in, and through DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.

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TBSE notifies the overall pass percentage for the Higher Secondary examination results stands at 79.33 per cent. According to the provisional result abstract, 26,502 students appeared for the HS examinations this year, while 21,024 candidates successfully passed the exams across different streams.

Class 10 recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.18 per cent in the Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 results. A total of 32,184 students appeared for the secondary examinations, out of which 27,094 candidates cleared the exams successfully, according to the provisional summary report released by the board.

This year, more than 68,000 students appeared for the Tripura board examinations. The TBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations were conducted from February 26 to March 24, while the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examinations were held from February 25 to March 30 across multiple centres in the state.

TBSE Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website — tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Click on the link for TBSE Madhyamik or Higher Secondary Result 2026

Enter the hall ticket number in the login window

Submit the details

The result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future use

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the online marksheet carefully. In case of discrepancies, they should contact their respective schools or the board authorities immediately.

The online marksheet is provisional in nature, while original certificates and mark sheets will be distributed later through schools.