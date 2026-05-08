From Raiganj to Rank 1: Avirup Bhadra Tops WB Madhyamik 2026; Eyes AI and IIT Dreams

Summary As the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the WB Madhyamik Result 2026 on May 8, one name emerged above all others — Avirup Bhadra of Sarada Vidyamandir (Raiganj). Securing an extraordinary 698 marks out of 700, translating to 99.71%, Avirup became the lone state topper this year.

As the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the WB Madhyamik Result 2026 on May 8, one name emerged above all others — Avirup Bhadra of Sarada Vidyamandir (Raiganj) High School in Uttar Dinajpur. Securing an extraordinary 698 marks out of 700, translating to 99.71%, Avirup became the lone state topper this year, standing at Rank 1 in the examination.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.83%, while 131 students from 19 districts secured places in the top 10 merit list. Yet, amid the sea of achievers, Avirup’s journey stood apart — not just because of his score, but because of the story behind it.

In an exclusive conversation with The Telegraph online Edugraph, Avirup opened up about the discipline, dreams, and determination that shaped his remarkable success.

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Despite his exceptional performance, Avirup admitted that the result still came as a surprise. “I expected a rank, but I never imagined that I would become the state topper,” he said with visible excitement.

Unlike many students who rely on rigid study schedules, Avirup followed a more personal and practical approach. “I have never studied in a structured way by fixing specific hours. Every night, I used to set targets for myself and then try to complete them the next day,” he shared.

The monthly mock tests conducted by his school played a major role in sharpening his preparation. Alongside school teachers, private tutors also guided him through difficult topics and exam pressure. “School teachers and tutors have helped me whenever I faced difficulties academically and also encouraged me constantly,” he said.

Avirup’s favourite subjects are Physical Science and History, but his ambitions firmly lie in the world of technology. He plans to take up Science in higher secondary and eventually pursue engineering from an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). “Studying engineering from an IIT is the next target,” he said with a smile, before adding, “Studying in an IIT is a dream and target not only for me, but for many like me.”

His long-term goal is to work in the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), a space that deeply fascinates him.

Behind the bright smile and academic success, however, lies a deeply emotional story of resilience and sacrifice. Avirup credits his mother, Indrani Chowdhury Bhadra, for being the strongest force in his life. A staff nurse at Raiganj Hospital, she raised him single-handedly.

“Whatever I have become today is all because of my mother,” Avirup said emotionally. “Whenever I needed anything, my mother did it for me.”

For Avirup, success was never an individual achievement. It was built on support, encouragement, and emotional strength. “My mother has always been my pillar of strength and support,” he said. He also acknowledged the role of his friends, saying that talking to them during stressful periods helped him stay mentally balanced.

Outside academics, Avirup enjoys reading books and watching movies — hobbies that gave him moments of relaxation amid intense preparation.

As lakhs of students across Bengal look up to this year’s topper, Avirup, has a simple yet powerful message for future Madhyamik aspirants: “Maintain a rhythm while preparing and always maintain discipline, because discipline is the key to success.”

From the lanes of Raiganj to the top of West Bengal’s merit list, Avirup Bhadra’s story is more than a tale of marks and ranks. It is the story of a young dreamer carried forward by grit, quiet consistency, and a mother’s unwavering sacrifice — a journey that has only just begun.