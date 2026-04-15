CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Update on Merit List, Toppers Announced; Check School and Region Wise Performance

Summary Following the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Result 2026, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. The Board has released detailed region-wise and institution-wise performance data.

Following the declaration of the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Result 2026, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70% and was announced nearly a month ahead of schedule, the Board has released detailed region-wise and institution-wise performance data. The statistics highlight strong outcomes across regions, with the Delhi region and central institutions emerging as top performers.

Region-Wise Pass Percentages

Among regional performances, the Delhi zones have once again demonstrated outstanding results. In the Delhi-East region, out of 2,11,121 registered candidates, 2,10,238 appeared and 2,04,628 passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 97.33%.

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Similarly, the Delhi-West region recorded an even higher pass percentage of 97.45%, with 1,35,768 students registered, 1,34,989 appearing, and 1,31,548 successfully clearing the examination.

Overall, the combined Delhi region reported a pass percentage of 97.38%, with 3,46,889 registered candidates and 3,36,176 students passing out of 3,45,227 who appeared—significantly above the national average.

Meanwhile, students from foreign schools delivered exceptional results. The pass percentage for foreign schools rose to 99.10% in 2026, compared to 98.57% in 2025, reflecting a consistent upward trend in international academic performance under CBSE.

Institution-Wise Performance

KVs and JNVs Dominate In terms of institution-wise performance, centrally run schools have once again led the charts. Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.57%, followed closely by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) at 99.42%.

Schools under STSS achieved a pass percentage of 97.42%, while independent schools reported 93.77%. Government schools and government-aided institutions recorded pass percentages of 91.43% and 91.01%, respectively.

The data underscores the consistent academic excellence maintained by centrally administered institutions compared to other categories.

Merit List and Toppers Details

Reaffirming its policy to discourage unhealthy academic competition, CBSE has not released any merit list for the Class 10 examinations. The Board also does not assign divisions such as first, second, or third.

However, to recognise exceptional academic achievement, merit certificates will be awarded to the top 0.1% of students who secure the highest marks in each subject. These certificates will be made available digitally through DigiLocker after the completion of the second board examinations.

Second Examination Application

Students seeking to improve their performance or those placed in the compartment category will be eligible to appear for the second board examination. The List of Candidates (LOC) submission process will commence from April 16, 2026, and remain open for a limited period of five days.