Madhya Pradesh

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Expected Soon; Evaluation Process in Final Stage

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Apr 2026
14:50 PM

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Summary
According to reports, the evaluation process is in its final phase, and an official notification regarding the result declaration is likely to be issued shortly
The MP Board examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 13 and March 7 across the state

The Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 soon, although the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time.

According to reports, the evaluation process is in its final phase, and an official notification regarding the result declaration is likely to be issued shortly.

The MP Board examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 13 and March 7 across the state. Once released, students will be able to access their results through official websites including mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, and result.mponline.gov.in.

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For reference, in 2025, MPBSE declared the results on May 6, with Class 12 recording a pass percentage of 74.48% and Class 10 at 76.22%.

Students should note that the digital marksheet available online will act as a provisional document, which can be used for immediate academic and admission purposes until original certificates are issued.

MP Board Result 2026: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in
  • Click on the Class 10 (HSC) or Class 12 (HSSC) result link
  • Enter the required login credentials
  • View and download the marksheet

With results expected shortly, students are advised to keep their roll numbers and login details ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Last updated on 13 Apr 2026
15:07 PM
Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Board Exam 2026 Results out
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