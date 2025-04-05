MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 Out - Pass Percentage, Merit List and Re Evaluation Details!

Summary The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the Class 10 SSLC Result 2025 today, April 5, 2025. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination can now check their results online by visiting the official website.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the Class 10 SSLC Result 2025 today, April 5, 2025. Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination can now check their results online by visiting the official website — mbose.in, along with alternative result portals such as mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in.

To access the MBOSE SSLC 2025 scorecard, candidates must enter their roll number, roll code, and other necessary login credentials.

This year’s results have brought cheer to students and schools alike, as the overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 87.10%. Out of 64,396 students who registered for the exam, 63,682 appeared, and 55,473 successfully cleared it.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 10 to February 25, 2025, in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM, starting with English and concluding with Mathematics or Special Mathematics.

Toppers List

In a display of academic brilliance, Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh have jointly secured Rank 1, each scoring 582 marks. Evanshan Nongrum and Pori Panday followed closely in Rank 2 with 578 marks, while Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting tied for Rank 3, each scoring 576 marks.

Find the detailed merit list here.

Re-Evaluation Details

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation within five working days from the date of result declaration. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. This initiative ensures transparency and offers students a chance to have their answer sheets reviewed fairly.

With a strong pass percentage and a competitive topper list, the MBOSE SSLC 2025 results reflect the dedication of students and educators across the state.