MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam Schedule 2026 Out - Check Registration Details and Key Dates

Summary The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination 2026. The board has announced that the supplementary examinations will be held in a single shift.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination 2026. As per the official timetable, the Class 10 supplementary exams will be conducted from May 1 to May 8, 2026, providing an opportunity for students who did not clear the main examination to improve their results.

The board has announced that the supplementary examinations will be held in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM for most subjects. However, vocational subject exams will be conducted for a shorter duration, from 10 AM to 11 AM. Students are required to strictly follow the examination schedule and reporting guidelines issued by the board.

Registration for the MBOSE SSLC supplementary examination 2026 will begin on April 14 and will remain open until April 21. Eligible candidates, including those who failed to pass one or more subjects in the main SSLC exam, can apply for the supplementary examination through designated centres. The board will notify the list of centres separately.

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The supplementary examination will cover a range of Indian language subjects, including Hindi, Garo, Khasi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Nepali, and Mizo, as specified in the official notification. Candidates must carefully check the subjects they are eligible to appear for before submitting their application.

The announcement follows the declaration of the MBOSE SSLC 2026 results on April 7, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.84%. Out of 48,623 students who appeared for the examination, 42,228 successfully cleared it.

Students are advised to complete their registration within the deadline and prepare accordingly to make the most of this opportunity to improve their academic performance.