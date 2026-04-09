MBOSE

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam Schedule 2026 Out - Check Registration Details and Key Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Apr 2026
11:32 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination 2026.
The board has announced that the supplementary examinations will be held in a single shift.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination 2026. As per the official timetable, the Class 10 supplementary exams will be conducted from May 1 to May 8, 2026, providing an opportunity for students who did not clear the main examination to improve their results.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Out - Check Meghalaya Class 10 Toppers, Merit List and Pass Percent
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Out - Check Meghalaya Class 10 Toppers, Merit List and Pass Percent

The board has announced that the supplementary examinations will be held in a single shift from 10 AM to 1 PM for most subjects. However, vocational subject exams will be conducted for a shorter duration, from 10 AM to 11 AM. Students are required to strictly follow the examination schedule and reporting guidelines issued by the board.

Registration for the MBOSE SSLC supplementary examination 2026 will begin on April 14 and will remain open until April 21. Eligible candidates, including those who failed to pass one or more subjects in the main SSLC exam, can apply for the supplementary examination through designated centres. The board will notify the list of centres separately.

ADVERTISEMENT

The supplementary examination will cover a range of Indian language subjects, including Hindi, Garo, Khasi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Nepali, and Mizo, as specified in the official notification. Candidates must carefully check the subjects they are eligible to appear for before submitting their application.

The announcement follows the declaration of the MBOSE SSLC 2026 results on April 7, which recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.84%. Out of 48,623 students who appeared for the examination, 42,228 successfully cleared it.

Students are advised to complete their registration within the deadline and prepare accordingly to make the most of this opportunity to improve their academic performance.

Last updated on 09 Apr 2026
11:41 AM
MBOSE Meghalaya Board of School Education SSLC exams supplementary exams Exam dates
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: SC to Hear Cutoff Reduction Case on April 28; Merit vs Access Debate In. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Revised Exam Date Out, Admit Card Released - Check Updated Schedule

SSC CGL

SSC CGL Result 2025: 1st Allocation List and Cutoffs Out for Tier II; Check Sliding P. . .

Karnataka schools

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Today - Board Issues Important Notice on Marksheet Down. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025: SC to Hear Cutoff Reduction Case on April 28; Merit vs Access Debate In. . .

Ashok Hall fest Capella
School fests

Beyond the four walls: A place to celebrate and learn from charity and cyber experts

Students take part in a cycle rally on Howrah Bridge as part of an awareness campaign for voters by the Election Commission ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls.
Bengal assembly polls 2026

Boards done, ballot box beckons now

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Revised Exam Date Out, Admit Card Released - Check Updated Schedule

File photo of students in a government-aided school near Ranaghat, Nadia district. With most teachers on poll duty, students are facing loss of valuable class time 
Bengal assembly polls 2026

Chalk down, poll duty takes over

SSC CGL

SSC CGL Result 2025: 1st Allocation List and Cutoffs Out for Tier II; Check Sliding P. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality