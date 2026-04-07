MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Out - Check Meghalaya Class 10 Toppers, Merit List and Pass Percent

Summary The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results online through the official website, megresults.nic.in.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their results online through the official website, megresults.nic.in. Along with the results, the Board has also published the first twenty candidates' merit list and subject-wise highest marks.

To check their results, students are required to enter their exam roll number. The digital marksheet will display key details such as subject-wise marks, total score, division or grade, and overall pass or fail status. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 86.84%, indicating a strong performance by students.

Toppers List

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Rank 1 - Wangaal Lama (585 marks)

Rank 2 - Vishal Kumar (576 marks)

Rank 3 - Prajukta Roy, Prinita Das (575 marks)

Rank 4 - Samdi Mukhim, Nathanael Mantre Laloo, Wandarihun Lyngkhoi (572 marks)

Rank 5 - Jenita Pator (571 marks)

The MBOSE Class 10 examinations for the 2026 academic session were conducted between January 30 and February 11. Following the declaration of results, students are advised to download or take a screenshot of their scorecards for immediate reference until official documents are issued.

Apart from checking results online, students also have the option to access their scores through SMS. By typing “MBOSE10” followed by their roll number and sending it to 56263, candidates can receive their results directly on their mobile phones. This option is particularly useful during high traffic on official websites.

To successfully pass the SSLC examination, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and achieve an overall aggregate of at least 30%. In certain cases, grace marks may be awarded within permissible limits to help students meet the qualifying criteria.

For those who are not satisfied with their results, the board has provided an option for re-checking and re-evaluation. Candidates can apply online within the stipulated window. However, only theory papers are eligible for review, and marks obtained in practical or internal assessments cannot be challenged.

Students are encouraged to rely only on official platforms to check their results and stay updated regarding further processes such as re-evaluation and issuance of original marksheets.

Find the direct result download link here.