BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2025 Out - PST and PET Hall Ticket Download Link Here

The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially issued the Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment Examination 2025 admit card on its recruitment portal. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in and logging in with their application credentials.

The ongoing recruitment process aims to fill a total of 3,588 Constable (Tradesman) vacancies across a wide range of skilled and unskilled trades. These include posts such as cook, barber, washerman, carpenter, and electrician, among others. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which marks the first phase of the BSF selection process.

Candidates have been advised to download the BSF Tradesman admit card well in advance and verify all the details printed on it. Important information such as the candidate’s name, trade applied for, test date, reporting time, and examination centre must be checked carefully. Any discrepancy should be reported to the concerned authorities immediately to avoid issues on the day of the physical tests.

To download the BSF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2025, candidates need to visit the official BSF recruitment website, click on the relevant recruitment link, and log in using their application number and password or date of birth. Once logged in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should download the hall ticket and take at least two clear printouts, which will be required during the PST, PET, and subsequent stages.

Candidates who successfully qualify the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test will be shortlisted for the next stages of the recruitment process, which include a written examination and a trade test, depending on the post applied for. Those clearing these stages will then be called for document verification and a detailed medical examination. The BSF will issue separate admit cards for each stage, and only candidates who clear one stage will be eligible to appear for the next phase of the selection process.

