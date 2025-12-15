CA May 2026 Exam Dates for Foundation, Inter and Final Out - When Will Registrations Begin?

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the exam schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations for May 2026. Along with the dates, ICAI has also announced the registration timeline.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the exam schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations for May 2026. Along with the dates, ICAI has also announced the registration timeline for candidates planning to appear in the upcoming examination cycle.

ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule

According to the official exam timetable, the CA Final Group I examinations will be conducted on May 2, 4, and 6, while Group II exams are scheduled for May 8, 10, and 12. The CA Intermediate Group I exams will take place on May 3, 5, and 7, followed by Group II papers on May 9, 11, and 13.

The CA Foundation examinations are scheduled for May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026. Additionally, the International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT-AT) will be held on May 10 and May 12.

Exam Timings

ICAI has specified the exam timings for each level. CA Foundation Papers 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Papers 3 and 4 will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM. For CA Intermediate and CA Final, Papers 1 to 5 will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM, whereas Final Paper 6 will be conducted for a longer duration, from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Registration Schedule

As per the notification, ICAI CA May 2026 registrations will begin from March 3. Eligible candidates can submit their examination forms online through the official ICAI e-services portal at eservices.icai.org. The last date to apply without a late fee is March 16, while candidates who miss the deadline can submit their forms with a late fee of ₹600 or US $10 until March 19, 2026.

ICAI has also provided candidates with an opportunity to edit certain details in their application forms. The CA May 2026 application correction window will open on March 20 and remain available till March 22. During this period, candidates will be allowed to make changes to their exam city and examination medium, as per the prescribed guidelines.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the CA May 2026 exam schedule, complete the registration process within the stipulated deadlines, and regularly visit the official ICAI website for updates related to admit cards, exam day instructions, and result announcements.

Read the official notice here.