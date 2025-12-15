AILET 2026

AILET 2026 Answer Key Released - Objection Window Now Open; Direct Link

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Dec 2025
Summary
National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the provisional answer key and master question booklets for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026.
Along with the release of the provisional answer key, NLU Delhi has opened the online objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any question or answer.

National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the provisional answer key and master question booklets for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download the AILET 2026 answer key and the corresponding master question booklets from the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Along with the release of the provisional answer key, NLU Delhi has opened the online objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any question or answer. As per the official notification, objections can be submitted till December 16, 2025, up to noon. Candidates must log in to the AILET candidate portal using their application number and password to access the answer key and raise objections.

The university has clarified that the AILET 2026 question paper was issued in four different series, and candidates must exercise caution while submitting objections. While filing challenges, candidates should ensure that the question number in their individual question booklet matches the corresponding question number in the master question booklet. Objections that do not align with the master booklet will be treated as invalid and will not be considered for review.

To submit an objection against the AILET 2026 provisional answer key, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹500 per objection at the time of submission. However, NLU Delhi has stated that if an objection is found to be valid after review, the objection fee will be refunded to the original mode of payment. The university has also made it clear that objections sent after the deadline or submitted through email, support tickets, or phone calls will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Candidates wishing to challenge the AILET 2026 answer key must visit the official website, log in to the candidate dashboard, and click on the ‘View Objections’ option. They need to select ‘Submit Objection’, choose whether the challenge is related to a question or the answer key, and provide the required details. After completing the online payment of the objection fee, candidates are advised to download or save the submission confirmation for future reference.

NLU Delhi has reiterated that only properly submitted objections, aligned with the master question booklet and within the stipulated timeline, will be reviewed before the final answer key is prepared.

Find the direct login link here.

AILET 2026 All India Law Entrance Test National Law University Delhi (NLUD) Answer Key
