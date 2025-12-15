CSIR NET December 2025 Admit Card Out for Dec 18 Exam - Check Link & Subject Wise Timings

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the CSIR–UGC NET 2025 admit card for the December 2025 session. As per the official schedule, the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted on December 18 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially issued the CSIR–UGC NET 2025 admit card for the December 2025 session. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in by logging in with their application credentials. The agency has clarified that admit cards will not be sent by post under any circumstances.

To access the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and password. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre address, and key instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all particulars mentioned on the admit card and take a clear printout for use on the examination day.

To download the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 admit card, candidates should visit csirnet.nta.nic.in, click on the link titled “Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card” on the homepage, enter the required login details, and submit them to access and download the hall ticket. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference. In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in details, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk for assistance.

As per the official schedule, the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination will be conducted on December 18 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test will be held in two shifts, with Shift 1 from 9 AM to Noon for Life Sciences; Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, and Shift 2 from 3 PM to 6 PM for Chemical Sciences; Mathematical Sciences; and Physical Sciences.

The CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine candidates’ eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD, and admission to PhD only in Indian universities and colleges. NTA has reiterated that the issuance of the admit card does not automatically confirm eligibility, which will be verified at subsequent stages of the admission or selection process.

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates related to the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination.

Find the direct admit card download link here.