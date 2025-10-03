NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration Ends Soon, Reset Option Open

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the RESET Registration option for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025, which will remain available until 10 AM on October 5. Candidates are advised to complete the process within the deadline to secure their participation in the seat allotment round.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the RESET Registration option for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025, which will remain available until 10 AM on October 5, 2025. The registration process for the third round of counselling began on September 29, 2025, and candidates who wish to participate must complete their registration before the deadline.

How to Register

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Select the ‘UG Medical’ tab.

Click on ‘New Registration’ under the candidate activity tab.

Enter your NEET UG roll number and password.

Complete the registration form and submit it.

According to the official schedule, the choice filling and locking window is open from September 30 to October 5, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will take place on October 6 and 7, 2025, followed by the publication of the round 3 seat allotment result on October 8, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to their allotted colleges between October 9 and 17, 2025, carrying all the necessary documents for verification.