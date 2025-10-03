NEET PG 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Likely by Mid-October! SC Hearing Soon; Check All Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Oct 2025
11:56 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for MD and MS admissions by mid-October, according to an update shared by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA).
The doctors’ body announced its communication with officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for MD and MS admissions by mid-October, according to an update shared by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). The doctors’ body announced its communication with officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

In a recent social media (X) post, FAIMA stated, “As per our communication with MOHFW officials, NEET PG counselling is most likely to begin by mid-October. Further details awaited. Stay tuned!” This update has brought some relief to candidates who have been waiting for weeks amid delays caused by legal proceedings.

The uncertainty stems from petitions filed in the Supreme Court by NEET PG aspirants and the United Doctors Front (UDF), challenging the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over its decision to limit the disclosure of exam-related information. While NBEMS initially announced it would release answer keys, response sheets, and question papers, it later issued a corrective notice clarifying that only question IDs and answer keys would be shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petitioners argue that this move restricts transparency, as candidates cannot cross-check answers or raise valid objections without access to the complete question set. The apex court has now given NBEMS two weeks to submit a detailed reply, after which the matter will be reviewed again.

While the national counselling schedule remains pending, several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, have already begun their NEET PG 2025 counselling rounds.

The MCC’s official schedule is eagerly awaited, as it will finalise the All India Quota (AIQ) admission process for postgraduate medical courses such as MD and MS.

Last updated on 03 Oct 2025
11:56 AM
NEET PG 2025 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) NEET counselling
Similar stories
Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Release Date Announced - Exam Pattern & Qualifying Marks

UPSC ESE 2025

UPSC ESE 2025: Personality Test Schedule Announced; Check Roll No Wise Reporting Deta. . .

UKSSSC

UKSSSC Exam 2025 Postponed: Commission Enhances Security After Paper Leak Row

IGNOU

IGNOU July Admission 2025 Deadline Extended Again - Check New Date & Eligible Courses

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Release Date Announced - Exam Pattern & Qualifying Marks

UPSC ESE 2025

UPSC ESE 2025: Personality Test Schedule Announced; Check Roll No Wise Reporting Deta. . .

UKSSSC

UKSSSC Exam 2025 Postponed: Commission Enhances Security After Paper Leak Row

IGNOU

IGNOU July Admission 2025 Deadline Extended Again - Check New Date & Eligible Courses

School Reopening

All Schools in Leh Reopen Today - Authorities Issue Strict Guidelines

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026: NTA Issues Document Updation Instructions, Releases Exam Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality