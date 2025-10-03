NEET PG Counselling 2025 Likely by Mid-October! SC Hearing Soon; Check All Updates

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for MD and MS admissions by mid-October, according to an update shared by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). The doctors’ body announced its communication with officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for MD and MS admissions by mid-October, according to an update shared by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). The doctors’ body announced its communication with officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

In a recent social media (X) post, FAIMA stated, “As per our communication with MOHFW officials, NEET PG counselling is most likely to begin by mid-October. Further details awaited. Stay tuned!” This update has brought some relief to candidates who have been waiting for weeks amid delays caused by legal proceedings.

The uncertainty stems from petitions filed in the Supreme Court by NEET PG aspirants and the United Doctors Front (UDF), challenging the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over its decision to limit the disclosure of exam-related information. While NBEMS initially announced it would release answer keys, response sheets, and question papers, it later issued a corrective notice clarifying that only question IDs and answer keys would be shared.

Petitioners argue that this move restricts transparency, as candidates cannot cross-check answers or raise valid objections without access to the complete question set. The apex court has now given NBEMS two weeks to submit a detailed reply, after which the matter will be reviewed again.

While the national counselling schedule remains pending, several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, have already begun their NEET PG 2025 counselling rounds.

The MCC’s official schedule is eagerly awaited, as it will finalise the All India Quota (AIQ) admission process for postgraduate medical courses such as MD and MS.