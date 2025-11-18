SSC CPO 2025

SSC CPO 2025 Self-Slot Selection Begins for SI in Delhi Police & CAPF: Direct Link

Posted on 18 Nov 2025
File Image

Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the self-slot selection window for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2025 Paper 1.
Candidates appearing for the exam can choose their preferred examination city, date and shift on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the self-slot selection window for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination, 2025 Paper 1. Candidates appearing for the exam can choose their preferred examination city, date and shift on the official website, ssc.gov.in, until 11 PM on November 21, 2025. To access the feature, applicants must log in to their SSC portal and select up to three exam city preferences, after which they may choose their desired examination date and shift from the available options.

SSC has clarified that if all designated city slots are filled before a candidate submits their choices, the system will allow the candidate to select only the examination city without the flexibility to pick the date and time slot. The self-slot selection option is now live under the “My Application” tab for all registered candidates.

To complete the slot booking process, candidates must follow these steps:

  • Log in using the SSC registration ID and password.
  • Navigate to the “Self Slot Booking” section.
  • Choose the preferred exam city, exam date (between December 9 and 12, 2025), and time/shift, depending on availability.
  • Confirm selections through OTP verification sent to the registered mobile number or email.
  • Finalise the choices by clicking Submit, after which no modifications will be allowed.

According to the official guidelines, once a candidate submits their choices, the selections will be treated as final, and no further requests for changes will be entertained. SSC has reiterated that candidates who do not exercise their slot selection within the stipulated window will be automatically assigned an examination slot based on availability in the cities they opted for during the application process.

The Commission has emphasised that the decision regarding slot allocation will be final and binding on all candidates. Applicants are therefore advised to complete the slot selection process promptly to secure their preferred exam city, date and shift.

Find the direct candidate login link here.

