NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration & Choice-Filling Ends Today; Check Latest Updates

Posted on 09 Sep 2025
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially close the round 2 registration and choice-filling window for NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, September 9.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to officially close the round 2 registration and choice-filling window for NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, September 9. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so through the official MCC website - mcc.nic.in.

The registration window will remain functional till noon, with the fee payment deadline till 3 PM, and the choice-filling option up to 11.55 PM. A choice-locking facility will be available for candidates who have registered and entered their preferences from 4 PM to 11.55 PM.

Post registration completion, candidates must proceed to fill in their preferred choices of courses and colleges. They need to ensure that they lock their choices before the deadline to secure them for seat allocation. Once locked, no further modifications will be permitted, and candidates are advised to make their selections carefully, as no requests for changes will be entertained by MCC or the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The seat allotment will be based on the merit list, choices filled by candidates, and availability of seats, and the result for the second round will be declared on September 12, 2025.

According to the latest seat matrix details published by MCC, the second round offers a total of 21,723 seats, which include 7,088 virtual vacancies, 13,501 clear vacancies, and 1,134 newly added MBBS and BDS seats across participating institutions.

After seat allotment, selected candidates must report to the allotted college for document verification and admission formalities from September 13 to September 19, 2025.

