NEET PG Counselling 2025 Begins This Week? SC to Hear Exam Transparency Plea Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Sep 2025
Summary
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling is likely to begin shortly.
However, uncertainty continues as the Supreme Court adjourned a plea challenging the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over its new system of releasing exam data.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling is likely to begin shortly, with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) expected to release the counselling schedule for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats any day.

However, uncertainty continues as the Supreme Court adjourned a plea challenging the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over its new system of releasing exam data. The petition, which sought greater transparency in the postgraduate medical entrance exam, will now be heard later this week.

The plea highlighted that MCC counselling is expected to commence on or after September 5, 2025, and requested an urgent hearing. It alleged that NBEMS’ revised disclosure mechanism for answer keys was “opaque, unintelligible, and incapable of meaningful verification.”

In its earlier notice dated August 21, 2025, NBEMS explained that question sequences and answer options were shuffled for each candidate. To maintain uniformity, the Board decided to display questions, correct answers, and responses based on the Master Question Paper set.

When the matter was heard on September 1, 2025, a bench led by the Chief Justice of India and Justice K. Vinod Chandran observed that the plea involved the interpretation of the Supreme Court’s April 29, 2025, order, and directed it to be listed before the bench headed by Justice J.B. Pardiwala.

That April order, delivered by Justice Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan, had issued 10-point directives to reform the NEET PG examination, including the publication of raw scores, answer keys, and the normalisation formula.

The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3, 2025, and the results were declared on August 19, 2025. With lakhs of doctors across India awaiting counselling, the upcoming MCC schedule is expected to bring clarity to the admission process for postgraduate medical seats.

