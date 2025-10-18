NEET PG Counselling 2025: NRI Quota Rules Revised, Priority-Based Allotment Introduced

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has introduced a priority-based seat allotment system for candidates applying under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota in NEET PG 2025 counselling. The full counselling schedule is expected to be released soon on the official MCC website.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has introduced a priority-based seat allotment system for candidates applying under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota in NEET PG 2025 counselling. The new policy outlines two priority levels—Priority 1 for NRIs and their children, and Priority 2 for first-degree relatives such as real uncles, aunts, and grandparents.

According to the MCC NEET PG 2025 information bulletin, NRI seat allotment for MD, MS, and DNB admissions will now follow this sequential process, ensuring first preference to Priority 1 candidates before considering those in Priority 2, depending on seat availability.

“The allotment process will be carried out in sequential order, giving preference to Priority 1 candidates first, followed by Priority 2 candidates, subject to seat availability,” MCC stated in the bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revised Priority Categories

Priority 1: NRI candidates and children of NRIs

Priority 2: Real brother/sister of father or mother (uncle/aunt), grandparents on either paternal or maternal side, and first-degree paternal or maternal cousins

Updated Document Requirements

The MCC has also revised the list of mandatory documents for NRI quota applicants. Candidates must email their documents to nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com before each counselling round. MCC will verify eligibility before displaying available seat options.

The updated list includes:

NEET PG 2025 admit card and scorecard

Proof of NRI status (valid passport, visa, residence/work permit)

NRI certificate issued by the Embassy or Indian Consulate

Certificate of relationship (family tree) from the competent authority

Notarised affidavit from the NRI relative confirming sponsorship of course fees and living expenses, supported by an NRE bank account passbook

Class 10 and 12 certificates, birth certificate, and passport (optional)

The NEET PG counselling registration 2025 for All India Quota (AIQ) MD, MS, and DNB seats began on October 17 at mcc.nic.in, following prolonged delays amid Supreme Court hearings and pending approval of the NEET PG 2025 seat matrix by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The counselling schedule is expected to be released soon on the official MCC website.