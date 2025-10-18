NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: New Rules, Revised Bond and Fee Structure Announced!

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has rolled out major policy and procedural reforms for NEET PG 2025 counselling, which officially began on October 17 on the website mcc.nic.in.
The updated information brochure introduces several key changes to the counselling and admission process for MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes across India.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has rolled out major policy and procedural reforms for NEET PG 2025 counselling, which officially began on October 17 on the website mcc.nic.in. The updated information brochure introduces several key changes to the counselling and admission process for MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes across India.

This year’s process comes amid Supreme Court scrutiny and widespread concerns from aspirants regarding score disparities and exam transparency. While the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declined to release NEET PG 2025 question papers, the apex court continues to hear petitions related to the issue.

Key Changes Introduced in NEET PG 2025

Among the most significant proposals is seat upgradation till round 3 (mop-up round), put forth by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). If approved by the Supreme Court, candidates will be able to upgrade their seats up to the third round of counselling.

The bond amount in Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) colleges has been raised to ₹59 lakh, up from ₹57.5 lakh in 2024. Students who discontinue their course midway will now face a penalty of ₹19.66 lakh per incomplete academic year. Those leaving AFMS service before completing the five-year mandatory bond will incur a fine of ₹11.8 lakh.

Following Supreme Court directives from May 2025, the MCC has also established a unified counselling platform to synchronize All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota processes. This system aims to prevent seat blocking, data duplication, and parallel admission procedures, ensuring greater transparency and consistency.

The new brochure also outlines a stricter NRI quota verification process, in line with a Ministry of External Affairs circular dated July 30, 2025. Candidates must now provide proof of relationship, valid passport and visa, family-tree certificates, and a notarized affidavit from the sponsor. MCC will verify these documents directly before the choice-filling stage.

Candidates applying under the NRI quota will not be eligible for any other reservation, such as Jain Minority or Muslim Minority categories.

With these reforms, MCC aims to make the NEET PG 2025 counselling process more transparent, efficient, and uniform across all participating states and institutions.

