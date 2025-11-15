MCC

MCC Releases Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result for NEET UG 2025; 1129 Candidates Grab Seats

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Nov 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates who participated in this final round can now access the allotment list on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in
A total of 1,232 All India Quota (AIQ) seats were reported vacant for this round, making it the last opportunity for eligible candidates to secure admission under the AIQ quota

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2025. Candidates who participated in this final round can now access the allotment list on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

The NEET UG seat allotment result PDF includes candidate details along with the courses and colleges assigned to them. A total of 1,232 All India Quota (AIQ) seats were reported vacant for this round, making it the last opportunity for eligible candidates to secure admission under the AIQ quota.

According to the revised NEET UG counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes by November 20. MCC has also allowed provisionally allotted candidates to raise grievances, if any, before 12 noon today.

In its official notice, MCC stated: “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Stray Round of NEET UG Counselling 2025 is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 12:00 PM of 15.11.2025 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.”

MCC further clarified that failure to join the allotted seat will lead to forfeiture of the security deposit, in accordance with counselling rules. Additionally, candidates who registered for the first time in the second round but did not receive a seat will be allowed to participate in subsequent rounds without the need for fresh registration.

With this announcement, the NEET UG 2025 counselling process moves into its final stages, offering candidates one last chance to secure admission to undergraduate medical programmes across the country.

MCC NEET UG NEET counselling NEET UG 2025
