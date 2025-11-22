NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out: 26800+ Candidates Selected Provisionally

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Nov 2025
09:11 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the round 1 provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG Counselling 2025 on its official website
Candidates can log in to the official portal to check their seat allotment status.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the round 1 provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG Counselling 2025 on its official website, mcc.nic.in. A total of 26,889 candidates, including 466 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) applicants, have been allotted seats in the first round. Candidates can log in to the official portal to check their seat allotment status.

MCC has advised candidates to thoroughly review their results and report any discrepancies by today, November 22, noon, via email to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Once this deadline passes, the provisional results will be treated as final. The committee emphasised that the provisional allotment is only indicative and subject to change, and candidates cannot claim any legal right over the seat based on this list.

JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Soon? NTA Announces Session 1 Dates &amp; Editable Fields
JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Soon? NTA Announces Session 1 Dates &amp; Editable Fields
JK NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins: Revised Merit List Released by JKBOPEE
JK NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins: Revised Merit List Released by JKBOPEE

Students have been instructed to visit their allotted medical colleges only after the final seat allotment result is declared and after downloading their official allotment letter. The MCC also clarified that the provisional result cannot be challenged in a court of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

MCC will declare the final seat allotment result today itself after considering the relevant grievances submitted, with the allotted candidates reporting scheduled from November 23 to December 1, 2025.

Round 1 choice filling for NEET PG counselling was open until November 21, following the extension of the deadline. MCC had added 239 MD and MS seats, prompting an extension and updates to the counselling schedule. This year, the committee introduced a priority-based allotment system for NRI candidates, allowing first and second-degree relatives of NRIs to apply. Under this system, NRI applicants have been allocated seats under Priority 1 or Priority 2, with the highest preference given to foreign nationals and children of NRIs

Find the provisional seat allotment PDF here.

Last updated on 22 Nov 2025
09:11 AM
NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) seat allotment
Similar stories
bseb

BSEB Begins Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Programme Application for JEE & NEET 2028. . .

CISCE

CISCE Announces Derozio Awards 2025: Four Educators Recognised for Exceptional Servic. . .

NEET PG 2025

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins: Revised Merit List Released by JKBOPEE

artificial intelligence (AI)

Govt Launches Free ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ Course to Train 1 Crore Citizens in AI Basic. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

St Xavier's College

Mystery and Magic Unfold as XTS Stages 'The Canterbury Inn' at St Xavier’s College

bseb

BSEB Begins Free Residential ‘Super 50’ Programme Application for JEE & NEET 2028. . .

CISCE

CISCE Announces Derozio Awards 2025: Four Educators Recognised for Exceptional Servic. . .

NEET PG 2025

JK NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Begins: Revised Merit List Released by JKBOPEE

artificial intelligence (AI)

Govt Launches Free ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ Course to Train 1 Crore Citizens in AI Basic. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality