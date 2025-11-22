NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Out: 26800+ Candidates Selected Provisionally

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the round 1 provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG Counselling 2025 on its official website Candidates can log in to the official portal to check their seat allotment status.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the round 1 provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG Counselling 2025 on its official website, mcc.nic.in. A total of 26,889 candidates, including 466 Non-Resident Indian (NRI) applicants, have been allotted seats in the first round. Candidates can log in to the official portal to check their seat allotment status.

MCC has advised candidates to thoroughly review their results and report any discrepancies by today, November 22, noon, via email to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Once this deadline passes, the provisional results will be treated as final. The committee emphasised that the provisional allotment is only indicative and subject to change, and candidates cannot claim any legal right over the seat based on this list.

Students have been instructed to visit their allotted medical colleges only after the final seat allotment result is declared and after downloading their official allotment letter. The MCC also clarified that the provisional result cannot be challenged in a court of law.

MCC will declare the final seat allotment result today itself after considering the relevant grievances submitted, with the allotted candidates reporting scheduled from November 23 to December 1, 2025.

Round 1 choice filling for NEET PG counselling was open until November 21, following the extension of the deadline. MCC had added 239 MD and MS seats, prompting an extension and updates to the counselling schedule. This year, the committee introduced a priority-based allotment system for NRI candidates, allowing first and second-degree relatives of NRIs to apply. Under this system, NRI applicants have been allocated seats under Priority 1 or Priority 2, with the highest preference given to foreign nationals and children of NRIs

Find the provisional seat allotment PDF here.