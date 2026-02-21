ICMAI CMA June 2026 Exam Dates Out for Inter, Foundation, Final Levels - Check Application Details

Summary The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially announced the examination schedule for the CMA June 2026 term, covering all three levels of the course — Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. ICMAI has also outlined a detailed timeline for submission of examination forms.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially announced the examination schedule for the CMA June 2026 term, covering all three levels of the course - Foundation, Intermediate, and Final.

As per the official notification, the CMA June 2026 examinations will be conducted in offline, centre-based mode at designated exam centres across India. The Intermediate and Final examinations are scheduled to take place from June 11 to June 18, 2026. Meanwhile, the CMA Foundation examination will be held on June 14, 2026. All papers will be conducted in pen-and-paper format.

Form Submission Details

ICMAI has also outlined a detailed timeline for submission of examination forms. For Intermediate and Final candidates, the last date to apply without a late fee is April 10, 2026. Those who miss this deadline can still apply between April 11 and April 17, 2026, by paying a late fee of ₹500.

For Foundation candidates, the last date to submit the form without a late fee is April 15, 2026. The late fee window for Foundation applicants will remain open from April 16 to April 22, 2026, with an additional charge of ₹500. The final deadline to submit examination forms, including the late fee period, is April 22, 2026. Candidates failing to complete the application process within this timeframe will not be eligible to appear for the June 2026 examinations.

Exam Fee Structure

The examination fee varies depending on the course level and the number of groups selected by the candidate. For the Intermediate level, the fee is ₹1,500 for one group and ₹2,800 for both groups. For the Final level, candidates must pay ₹1,800 for one group and ₹3,200 for both groups. A late fee of ₹500 will be applicable for those submitting forms during the extended window.

All applications must be submitted online through the official ICMAI website, icmai.in. Candidates can complete the payment using credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or through the IDBI Pay-Fee module available on the portal.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid technical issues or last-minute complications. It is essential to verify personal and academic details carefully before making the final payment. Aspirants should also download and preserve their admit cards once released, as these will be mandatory for entry into the examination centre.

Additionally, candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review the syllabus and examination pattern relevant to their respective levels to ensure adequate preparation.

Following the completion of the examinations, results for each level will be published online on the official ICMAI website. According to the official notice, the Foundation results will be announced by July 9, while the Intermediate and Final results are expected to be declared by August 5, 2026.