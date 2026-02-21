TS EAMCET 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Mock Test Link Activated for Agriculture, Pharmacy and Engineering Streams

Summary
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has activated the TS EAMCET/EAPCET Mock Test 2026 link for registered candidates. Aspirants preparing for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical/Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now access the official mock tests through the website eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The practice tests are intended to familiarise candidates with the computer-based test (CBT) interface, exam pattern, and marking scheme before the actual examination.

The mock test facility has been introduced to help students gain hands-on experience with the online examination environment. By attempting these practice tests, candidates can improve time management skills and understand the structure of the question paper in advance.

Mock Test Formats

ADVERTISEMENT

The TS EAMCET 2026 mock tests are available in four different formats to cater to various streams and language preferences. For the Engineering (E) stream, mock tests are offered in English & Telugu and English & Urdu. Similarly, for the Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) stream, candidates can choose between English & Telugu and English & Urdu versions. Students are advised to attempt the mock test corresponding to their selected stream to maximise preparation benefits.

Meanwhile, the TS EAMCET 2026 registration process is currently underway. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications without a late fee until April 4, 2026, via the official website.

Steps to Attempt TS EAMCET Mock Test 2026

To access the mock test, candidates need to visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in and click on the Mock Test link displayed on the homepage. After selecting the relevant stream or subject, they must click on the “Sign In” option. Candidates are required to carefully read the instructions provided on the screen, tick the declaration checkbox, and click on the “I am ready to begin” button to start the test.

As per the official schedule, TS EAMCET 2026 will be conducted in CBT mode across multiple days. The Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) examinations are scheduled for May 4 and May 5, 2026. The Engineering (E) examinations will be held from May 9 to May 11, 2026.

The examination will be conducted in two sessions each day. The forenoon (FN) session will take place from 9 AM to Noon, while the afternoon (AN) session will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

