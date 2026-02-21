Bihar DElEd 2025-27 Second Selection List Release Date Out, Board Sets Strict Fee Rules

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will officially publish the second selection list for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme for the 2025–27 academic session soon. Candidates who appeared for the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 will be able to check their allotment status through the official portal, once released.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will officially publish the second selection list for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme for the 2025–27 academic session soon. The list pertains to admissions in NCTE-recognised private institutes across Bihar. Candidates who appeared for the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2025 will be able to check their allotment status through the official portal, bsebdeled.com, once released.

The newly released list will be prepared to fill seats that remained vacant after the first round of counselling. Allotments in this phase will be made based on the institutional preferences submitted earlier by candidates. Aspirants whose names appear in the second selection list are required to complete the admission process within the stipulated timeline to confirm their seats.

As per the schedule announced by the board, the second selection list will be released on February 22, 2026. The admission window for selected candidates will remain open from February 23 to February 27, 2026. During the same period, candidates may also exercise slide-up or fresh option choices, if applicable. Institutes will complete the final seat allotment process on February 28, 2026. Subsequently, options for vacant seats and changes will be available on March 1 and March 2, 2026.

Candidates are advised to log in to the official website to verify their allotted colleges and complete the required formalities within the given timeframe, once the list is released. Payment of the prescribed fees during the admission window is mandatory to secure the seat. Those who had earlier deposited ₹3,000 at the time of the first allotment and opted for upgradation, but have been allotted the same institute again in the second list, must pay the remaining first-year fee to finalise their admission.

In addition to the admission updates, BSEB has issued a strict warning to private training institutes regarding fee regulations. The board received complaints during the first round of admissions alleging that certain institutes charged fees beyond the approved limit. Addressing these concerns, the board reiterated that the annual tuition fee for the first year of the DElEd course is fixed at ₹60,000. Authorities have clearly stated that institutions are not permitted to collect any additional or excess charges beyond this prescribed amount.

The board has cautioned that strict action may be taken against institutes found violating the fee cap. Officials have emphasised transparency in the admission process and adherence to established fee norms by all participating colleges.