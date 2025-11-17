NEET PG 2025: Round 1 Choice Filling Begins; MCC Releases Revised Counselling Schedule

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially issued a revised counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. As per the updated notice, the choice-filling window for Round 1 has opened today, November 17, 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially issued a revised counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025. The updated timeline, released following procedural delays and pending approvals related to the seat matrix, applies to the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats as well as 100% seats in deemed and central universities.

The revised schedule is now available under the “Schedule” tab on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, where students can download and review the complete counselling timeline.

As per the updated notice, the choice-filling window for Round 1 has opened today, November 17, 2025. Candidates can submit their preferred course and college choices until 11.55 PM on November 18, 2025.

The choice-locking process will be active on November 18 from 4 PM to 11.55 PM. Students must ensure their choices are locked within this window, as no modifications will be allowed afterward.

MCC will declare the Round 1 seat allotment result on November 20, 2025. Candidates allotted seats must complete the reporting process at their respective institutes between November 21 and November 27, 2025.

During this period, students will need to submit required documents, pay fees, and confirm their admission. Failure to report within the stipulated dates will lead to forfeiture of the allotted seat. The rounds 2 and 3 registration is scheduled to begin on December 2 and December 23, 2025, respectively.

MCC has advised all students to regularly monitor the official website for any additional updates or instructions.

With Round 1 now officially underway, candidates are urged to fill and lock their choices carefully to maximise their chances in the revised NEET PG 2025 counselling cycle.